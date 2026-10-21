What would this mean for the millions of Arizonans who prefer voting by mail?

Today, voters complete their ballots at home, sign the ballot envelopes, and return them by mail or at authorized drop-off locations. Simple and convenient. Election officials verify signatures before counting those ballots.

Under Proposition 144, how would a voter provide government-issued proof of identity? Would they need to provide an original or copy of an ID? Which ID? What would happen if their ID is expired, lost, or unavailable or if the voter does not have access to a copy machine? And how would election officials protect personal information?

These aren't minor administrative questions. They could affect seniors, rural residents, working families and anyone who values the convenience of voting from home.

Prop. 144 only says the identification requirement would apply “as prescribed by law,” leaving key implementation details to future legislation (and an increasingly polarized legislature).

Voters are being asked to approve constitutional changes before knowing how those changes would actually work.

There are also significant potential costs.

Proposition 144 would require election officials to offer voters the option of having their ballots tabulated at their voting location on Election Day. Implementing that requirement statewide could mean purchasing additional equipment, hiring, training more election workers, and adopting new security procedures.

Who pays for all this? Arizona taxpayers.