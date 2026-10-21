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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Look at a satellite time-lapse of the Santa Cruz Valley south of Tucson from 1984 to 2022, and the divide is hard to miss.

West of Interstate 19, the Sierrita Mountains are carved into vast terraced pits and geometric tailings ponds. East of the highway, the Santa Rita Mountains remain unbroken desert terrain. That eastern slope is where Hudbay Minerals plans to build its Copper World and Rosemont complex, and the company should be allowed to move forward, provided state and local regulators lock them into strict, legally binding operating conditions.

The argument for digging into the Santa Ritas starts with basic math. Replacing gas vehicles with electric models, upgrading regional power grids, and building out solar farms require millions of tons of new copper. When I asked my roommate Charlie Shafer, a central Phoenix native, why copper demand keeps climbing, he pointed to the obvious: "Everything is going electric, like EVs, solar panels and huge data centers. We’re building so much tech and grid stuff that we probably can't just rely on recycling old pipes."

My other roommate, Paul Mylius, put the supply problem in similar terms. "If everyone is trying to move away from gas cars and fossil fuels, you need a massive amount of wiring and battery components to make that work," Paul said. "Plus, populations are growing and cities keep expanding, so demand isn't slowing down anytime soon."

Blocking domestic mines does not shrink that appetite for metal. It just pushes extraction to countries with weaker labor laws and fewer environmental controls.