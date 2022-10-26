 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Alex Jones, Donald Trump and the Arizona GOP

A Connecticut jury recently ordered conspiracy bombast Alex Jones to pay close to $1 billion in damages to victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting for spreading, and profiting from, false claims that the shooting was faked. The verdict applies to both Jones and his Info Wars website. Truth prevailed.

Hopefully, former President Trump, his social media platform - Truth Social, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, Kelli Ward, and the lawyers who enable them have taken note of the verdict. Regardless of their adherence to alternative facts, novel and dubious legal theories, and outright mendacity, there are consequences for peddling falsehoods. Truth prevails.

Sheldon Clark

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

