Seventy-five of my 95 years on Earth have been devoted to the study of human psychology to better understand personality types and dynamics. That study has led to some understanding of the ways in which humans self-defeat their hopes, aspirations and endeavors.

In Trump's case, his thoughts, his verbal output and his actions are "poster boy" examples of self-defeatism honed to near-perfection. Examples include his constant bragging and exaggerations, his 2020 election defeat, his failure to admit that defeat, his war of choice with Iran, his tariff wars, and a rapid rise in inflation. That high inflation is placing a great hardship on millions of family budgets.

Keep doing what you have been doing, Mr. Trump!

Harold L. Mansfield

Green Valley

Kennedy vs. Trump

The deep-down reason Trump wants to eradicate the name of President John F. Kennedy from wherever it is inscribed is this: President Kennedy had the courage, determination and faith in our nation to stand up to Russia during the missile crisis and won.

Daniel Poryanda

Southeast side

Vote, it will be worth it