ASDB move

I read in the newspaper that families are struggling with ASDB's move to Oro Valley. The Amphitheater district just closed F. O. Holaway Elementary School. It is much more centrally located near Campbell Avenue and Prince Road and might have been a good choice for ASDB.

Prop. 320 isn’t for students

As a high school junior in Arizona's public schools witnessing firsthand the never-ending slew of complaints, I know the biggest problem isn’t a lack of curriculum, resources or field trips; it’s the support systems students’ success depends on. Prop. 320 would require major districts to spend 60% of their budgets on “direct instruction.” Sure, that sounds great: more money towards students. In reality, that requires Scottsdale School District, for example, to shift $14.9 million from real pressure points like counselors, teacher training and security. Arizona's counselor-to-student ratios are already stretched thin. How can public education compete with private schools with more intensive counselor support ? And the thought of school security becoming expendable is terrifying. Students should never have to trade safety and security for a spreadsheet percentage. If Prop. 320 makes Arizona education look better on paper while making schools worse for the students inside them, it has failed its purpose. Arizona students deserve better; we cannot afford to get this wrong.