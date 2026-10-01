As part of the May Day Strong Coalition, TucsonShutdown.org supports all aspects of election protection up to and including a grassroots, nationwide economic shutdown if our elections are sabotaged in any way. A shutdown is a tool of last resort. It is one of the few ways that the citizenry of the entire nation can come together in a unified, non-violent response to a government that refuses to abide by the laws of the land. Ideally, we will not need to have a shutdown. However, if our right to vote is impeded, if our votes are discounted, if our duly elected representatives are not sworn in and seated, what are our non-violent alternatives to a shutdown? You say the courts will handle it? Trump and members of his regime have bulldozed the norms and ignored court orders repeatedly. There is no one to enforce court rulings. It’s up to us. If we do nothing, we acknowledge the end of the American Experiment.