Bipartisan? Really?
Juan Ciscomani is campaigning on the idea that he’s Arizona’s most bipartisan Congressional representative.
While that’s not untrue, looking at the numbers makes it – at best – a distinction without a difference. His five fellow Republican Congressmen earn a 90%-plus rating on the conservative Heritage Foundation scorecard, topped by Paul Gosar at 100%, Andy Biggs at 98%, Abe Hamadeh at 94%, and David Schweikert and Eli Crane at 92%.
Ciscomani’s rating is 87% in support of Trump’s dystopian agenda. This includes voting to slash food stamp and ACA support for millions of low-income Americans while granting tax breaks to the wealthiest and raising the national debt to all-time highs. He also tacitly supports Trump’s ruinous war against Iran.
People are also reading…
Guess these facts don’t make for a great re-election platform.
In a few weeks voters will have an opportunity to demonstrate what we think of Ciscomani’s brand of “bipartisanship.”
Michael P. Cuno
Oro Valley
Prop 320: The devil is in the details
Requiring school districts to spend 60% of operational funding on "direct instruction" sounds reasonable. But what is direct instruction?
Counselors, nurses, many special education services, reading/math interventions, transportation and teacher development are excluded, though they're essential for learning and often legally required. These expenses are included in the larger category, "classroom spending," and districts spend 69.1% there.
Districts average 52.1% on direct instruction. With no new money provided by the proposition, districts below 60% will have to cut services to comply.
Worse, districts that fall short will lose 25% of their Classroom Site Fund — money that supports teachers and classrooms. Inexplicably, Prop. 320 will reduce money for direct instruction because a district isn't spending enough on direct instruction.
This mandate applies only to certain public school districts; public charter schools are exempt.
If we want stronger public education, we should invest more in schools, not impose a poison-pill formula that guarantees a reduction in funding. Vote no on Prop. 320.
Eileen Jackson
Foothills
Rating our roads
Thanks to Mark Moral for his letter (Arizona Daily Star, Sept. 24) pointing out the glaring contrast between many of Tucson's pitiful roads and properly maintained streets that are the norm in other parts of the country.
Road infrastructure in Tucson has suffered from decades of neglect and deferred maintenance. The maxim "When you find yourself in a hole, the No. 1 rule is to stop digging" was ignored in spades by the City. The only thing that can be said now is that they appear to have stopped digging.
John Fristik
Southeast side
What good is a shutdown?
As part of the May Day Strong Coalition, TucsonShutdown.org supports all aspects of election protection up to and including a grassroots, nationwide economic shutdown if our elections are sabotaged in any way. A shutdown is a tool of last resort. It is one of the few ways that the citizenry of the entire nation can come together in a unified, non-violent response to a government that refuses to abide by the laws of the land. Ideally, we will not need to have a shutdown. However, if our right to vote is impeded, if our votes are discounted, if our duly elected representatives are not sworn in and seated, what are our non-violent alternatives to a shutdown? You say the courts will handle it? Trump and members of his regime have bulldozed the norms and ignored court orders repeatedly. There is no one to enforce court rulings. It’s up to us. If we do nothing, we acknowledge the end of the American Experiment.
Jude Glass
Midtown
How are we safer?
How are we safer when ICE arrests Eissa Hashemi, a professor and mentor of PhD students in the Business Psychology department of the Chicago School, and his wife and son? All three are legal permanent residents; Eissa and his wife have valid green cards and have committed no crimes, not even a traffic ticket. ICE says it is because Eissa’s mother was an interpreter for the Iranian hostage takers in 1979, before he was even born! Because of this, their green cards were revoked with no notification and no due process. Eissa is in one detention center, his wife and son in another. What happened to the rule of law? What happened to removing the “worst of the worst?” ICE is out of control and must be contained.
Don Ries
Southeast side
Candidate integrity
When deciding who to vote for in the election, one of the critical items should always be integrity. Everyone realizes that each candidate says what will make them look like the best choice in the eyes of the voters; however, isn't there an expectation that the commercials don't present false images? The recent commercials from Gov. Katie Hobbs seem to leave integrity in the distant past. The commercials state that Andy Biggs is pushing for a 23% increase in taxes, however, the truth is that Andy Biggs proposed a 23% tax that would replace the existing income tax, and he has always tried to make that clear. Did anyone else notice that so many of Hobbs' accomplishments were left over from the previous administration? Andy Biggs may not be perfect, but trust is high on the list.
Loran Hancock
Northwest side
Why I’m voting no on Prop 421
TEP is a privately held entity. That is a fact so many don’t realize. They do not care about us, only their shareholders. They can give us all the greenwashing, e-bike rebates, and freebies in the mail and events they want, but in the end they double down on data centers and rate hikes. They do not care that they could make power unaffordable and refuse to underground transmission lines because that would hurt their profit margins. If 421 passes, Tucson will become a lifeless husk in a few decades, and the only ones who will win are 2,200 miles away in Canada. It is time to tame this out-of-control rattlesnake, and put our power back in public hands and away from corporate greed.
Ryland Plassmann
Midtown
Tucson homeless response
Rural SW Virginia new transplant Tim F.’s letter to the editor complained about the homeless here. This isn't just a Tucson problem; it’s a countrywide problem. Comparing rural vs. urban bus stops is a whole different apple vs. orange. Our metro population is over 1 million; estimated 2,200 being homeless. Yes, homelessness is visible here. Tucson has programs and partnerships with charitable organizations for food and shelter, work and support programs. There are drug rehabs that will accommodate the homeless, but when even celebrities with all life’s advantages succumb to drugs, people will do what they do. No doubt the City can do better, but what will you do to help?
Jeff Albiniak
Midtown
Misleading ads
Ads against JoAnna Mendoza are deliberately misleading. Supposedly she wants to raise all our taxes. No. She is talking about billionaires. Republicans, including Juan Ciscomani, have cut funding for services to veterans, Medicaid and SNAP, all to fund tax cuts to the wealthy. When Mendoza said no more tax cuts or sales tax exemptions, she was talking about billionaires, not us. Also, when she said everyone must pay. She wants to protect us and the services our loved ones rely on.
Nancy Ward
Northeast side
Congress, where are you?
Now we have Senator John Kennedy claiming the President’s new ads, “paid for by the government,” are not appropriate, maybe even illegal. Congress, we are here because you haven’t done your job. McCain/Feingold was a good start on campaign reform, yet the Supreme Court gutted it with Citizens United. Where have you been since Congress? Did you address it – no. We have a political system dominated by dark money, unidentified contributors, etc. Loopholes are exploited by both sides of the aisle. If we want to let citizens regain control of the political process, Congress needs to step up now. Or, maybe having access to corporate largesse is easier!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Follow the money
Researching the immigration system, our tax dollars are going towards other countries who happily accept those who are being forced out of our country. Immigrants who are detained waiting for deportation are put into detention centers waiting for deportation. Following the recent arrest record by ICE, the only one who is profiting from deportation is owners of detention centers, third-world countries accepting immigrants ... we, in turn, are losing because many immigrants are no longer paying taxes, performing jobs which many citizens don’t care to do … Need to stop this madness. Vote for reclaiming our country. Stop the illegal war.
David Valenzuela
East side