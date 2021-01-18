 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: American Kristallnacht
View Comments

Letter: American Kristallnacht

Should we be preparing for an American Kristallnacht (concerted violence by Nazis throughout Germany and Austria against Jews and their property in 1938)? In place of personal property the mobs of Trump supporters may be attacking all 50 state capitols. In place of troops attacking Jews and their property, the mobs may be pushed back by military troops. I never thought I would see such a state of affairs in the U.S.A. I lived through the 60s with a decade of demonstrations, an unpopular war, and assassinations.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News