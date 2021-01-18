Letter: American Kristallnacht

Should we be preparing for an American Kristallnacht (concerted violence by Nazis throughout Germany and Austria against Jews and their property in 1938)? In place of personal property the mobs of Trump supporters may be attacking all 50 state capitols. In place of troops attacking Jews and their property, the mobs may be pushed back by military troops. I never thought I would see such a state of affairs in the U.S.A. I lived through the 60s with a decade of demonstrations, an unpopular war, and assassinations.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
