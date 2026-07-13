Accountability in Empowerment Scholarship funds

Those legislators who are using every mechanism, principled and otherwise, they can come up with to keep the initiative, the Protect Education Act, from being voted into law, might look into their hearts. They might just discover there that supporters of the initiative are right. Deserving families will still have access to the support that best meets their childrens' situations, while taxpayers will have confidence that the money is going to those who need it, not high-income Arizonans, and that there is the kind of accountability in student safety, learning standards and other standards that public schools must meet. Senator Goldwater may have been wrong in 1964, but supporters of the Protect Education Act in 2026 are right.

Trump the sportsman

During a recent World Cup match, a U.S. player was given a red card. Penalty for a red card is ejection from the game and automatic suspension from the team's next match. Trump made a phone call and got the suspension overturned. The player did participate, though the U.S. was clobbered in the match. What is next, Trump involving himself in the World Series or the Super Bowl? Don't think it's impossible, the World Cup is far larger than either and should be immune from outside intervention. What if Trump calls during the seventh inning to complain that he saw the man sliding into second as safe, rather than the out that was called? We know, or should know, that Trump's interference knows no bounds. He blunders on and, without any appreciable objections, breaks any rules and goes roughshod over everyone. This arrogant dictator does what he wants to who he wants and, to this point, is unstoppable.