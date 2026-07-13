Accountability in Empowerment Scholarship funds
Elder Arizona Statesman Barry Goldwater, in his unsuccessful 1964 bid at the U.S. Presidency, adopted the phrase, "In your heart, you know he's right." (his opponent, Lyndon Johnson, retorted: "In your guts, you know he's nuts.").
Those legislators who are using every mechanism, principled and otherwise, they can come up with to keep the initiative, the Protect Education Act, from being voted into law, might look into their hearts. They might just discover there that supporters of the initiative are right. Deserving families will still have access to the support that best meets their childrens' situations, while taxpayers will have confidence that the money is going to those who need it, not high-income Arizonans, and that there is the kind of accountability in student safety, learning standards and other standards that public schools must meet. Senator Goldwater may have been wrong in 1964, but supporters of the Protect Education Act in 2026 are right.
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Diane Dittemore
North side
Trump the sportsman
During a recent World Cup match, a U.S. player was given a red card. Penalty for a red card is ejection from the game and automatic suspension from the team's next match. Trump made a phone call and got the suspension overturned. The player did participate, though the U.S. was clobbered in the match. What is next, Trump involving himself in the World Series or the Super Bowl? Don't think it's impossible, the World Cup is far larger than either and should be immune from outside intervention. What if Trump calls during the seventh inning to complain that he saw the man sliding into second as safe, rather than the out that was called? We know, or should know, that Trump's interference knows no bounds. He blunders on and, without any appreciable objections, breaks any rules and goes roughshod over everyone. This arrogant dictator does what he wants to who he wants and, to this point, is unstoppable.
Philip Reinecker
East side
Villegas for District 20
Betty Villegas is a lifelong advocate, leader, and dedicated public servant for the Pima County community. Her leadership has helped expand access to affordable housing, strengthen pathways to homeownership, and led initiatives to protect vulnerable individuals and families from predatory lending practices and foreclosures. As representative of LD20, she has focused on practical solutions to strengthen communities and improve the quality of life for Arizonans.
Betty Villegas advocates for progressive policies that promote equity and prosperity for all of Arizonans. She understands that policy alone does not get the job done; she works to ensure that policies are implemented and that there is the local follow-through that makes the difference in people's lives. She consistently reaches out to partners throughout our community, understanding that when many people share a goal and participate in the process, positive change happens. As an attorney and advocate for children and families, I am proud that Betty represents District 20.
Penelope Jacks
Midtown
Article 25 must be used on delusional president
It’s an obvious conclusion. Trump is not just demented, running on gas his body stored from years of gorging on McDonald’s; he is completely and totally delusional.
In his daily report to the press, Raw Story reports he stated he was the most “popular guy” with his counterparts. “They respect us as a country. They didn't respect us two years ago. They laughed at us. NATO laughed at us; everybody laughed at us. They don't laugh anymore.
“And they're, you know, just again, if you could have seen the respect and the love in the room and it's love really for the country, for our country. I don't want to say me because you'll say, oh, he's so conceited. He's such a conceited person. But they do. I mean, you know, they, like the job I'm doing. They said, ‘We love, sir, we love you.’ These are grown people saying that. Isn't that nice?”
Meanwhile, most every leader tried to avoid him while in Turkey.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Mort Rosenblum’s departure from the Star
Americans’ woeful ignorance of international affairs continues to be demonstrated in study after study. I read recently that the legendary international correspondent, Mort Rosenblum, has retired from his frequent opinion columns for the Star. His columns have consistently illuminated international affairs with rare perspective and depth. Congratulations to the Star for carrying his column, and I hope to see his occasional, brilliant dispatches from time to time. We need his wisdom now, more than ever.
Charles Tampio
East side
Suspended red card
Recent columns re the USMNT excoriated the team as weak and lost.
Not true. The team has improved, and this is due to Coach Pochettino (his players and play style). Most important is a striker who can score at the international level. We need a center back.
Folarin Balogun got a bogus red card. Injustice or not, play without him. Enter Donald Trump. This was like your step-dad confronting the playground bully at recess. Our patriotic young guys were mortified and lost their ability to play; Trump killed the vibe, and we suffered an embarrassing loss. Left alone, we would have lost, and we would have battled with honor to the end, the injustice becoming part of our story. Forever.
Soccer does not forget these things. Trump has damaged our team. USA soccer must publicly renounce what he did. If there is fear of his reaction, check the bully comment above and think Steve Kerr/Michael Jordan.
Leo Masursky
Midtown
14th Amendment birthday
July 9, 1868, Congress passed the landmark amendment that guaranteed citizenship to all, ". Born or naturalized in the United States. ". And will be provided with ". Equal protection under the Laws. ". Happy Birthday, 14th Amendment!!!
David E Leon
Vail
Illiterate journalists
America’s media are constantly putting out headlines like, “U.S. and Iran Trade Fresh Strikes.”
Let’s be clear. America and Iran are not at war. This is really a private war that has little to do with the public in the U.S. or Iran.
The American people and the people of Iran have virtually no say so in any part of this warring between our nation’s Autocrat-in-Chief and Iran’s Supreme Leader.
Get yourself a copy of the U.S. Constitution and read Article 1, people. There it says that the people, through their representatives in Congress, do all the warmaking and peacemaking in America. But we have allowed usurpers of the rule of law like our 47th President to do whatever the hell he wants to do with America’s military might.
I didn’t give my consent to this war, and neither did you, Mr./Ms. Hot-Shot Journalist.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
Trans kids
So let me get this straight. Far-right fanatics back a pedophile who has been found guilty of sexual abuse BUT, worry about little girls in the same bathroom or locker room with transgendered kids, (who went through all the trauma of transitioning and are now quietly living their lives), only did that so they can ogle the same little girls? Are you kidding me?! Are you re-reading this and feel even a little guilty? Probably not.
Catalina Hall
West side
Questions for Democrats
If I applaud the exposure of rampant fraud in U.S. cities, does that make me “phobic” simply because many of those committing the fraud do not look like me?
Are you asking Americans to believe that removing ineligible recipients from Medicaid and food stamps constitutes “slashing benefits” for those who actually qualify?
And does believing — as Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. taught — that all Americans should be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character make me a bigot?
The United States needs two viable political parties. When it comes to your domestic policies that undermine the rule of law, erode fiscal responsibility, and tear at our social fabric, you guys don’t make the cut.
Smearing opposing views is not a policy.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side