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Life is too short

Life is too short to watch a Trump Speech — the lowlights on the news and comedy shows are OK — but even those are a bit much. It takes a special person who enjoys the speeches and actually takes time out of their day to attend one. When i do watch a lowlight or two, i am most interested in checking out the audience shots. I wonder if, 50 years from now, strident Trump supporters will be viewed like we view the crowd scenes of screaming white segregationists in the Jim Crow South.

Dave Abbott

Southeast side

Local newspaper

I grew up in Tucson when it was a small town and remember when I was young, having two newspapers. One newspaper was the morning paper, the Star. The other newspaper was the afternoon paper, the Citizen. My family subscribed to the Citizen. Since then, the city of Tucson has multiplied many times over. My husband and I enjoy reading the Star every morning while having our coffee.. However, we find that some of the news articles are a day or two old. With the population of Tucson and surrounding areas, it seems that Tucson would have enough support to print our newspaper locally.

Kathleen Fordney

Green Valley

Mendoza is the leader Southern Arizona needs

As a student at the University of Arizona, I've been paying attention to who represents us, and JoAnna Mendoza is the right choice for CD-6.