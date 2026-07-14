Life is too short
Life is too short to watch a Trump Speech — the lowlights on the news and comedy shows are OK — but even those are a bit much. It takes a special person who enjoys the speeches and actually takes time out of their day to attend one. When i do watch a lowlight or two, i am most interested in checking out the audience shots. I wonder if, 50 years from now, strident Trump supporters will be viewed like we view the crowd scenes of screaming white segregationists in the Jim Crow South.
Dave Abbott
Southeast side
Local newspaper
I grew up in Tucson when it was a small town and remember when I was young, having two newspapers. One newspaper was the morning paper, the Star. The other newspaper was the afternoon paper, the Citizen. My family subscribed to the Citizen. Since then, the city of Tucson has multiplied many times over. My husband and I enjoy reading the Star every morning while having our coffee.. However, we find that some of the news articles are a day or two old. With the population of Tucson and surrounding areas, it seems that Tucson would have enough support to print our newspaper locally.
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Kathleen Fordney
Green Valley
Mendoza is the leader Southern Arizona needs
As a student at the University of Arizona, I've been paying attention to who represents us, and JoAnna Mendoza is the right choice for CD-6.
She is running to actually lower costs for working families, keep our communities safe, and bring a level of honesty that has been missing from Congressman Juan Ciscomani. Ciscomani is going after her because he can't run on his own record, and he knows it.
Her military service shows she understands what an oath means. And her most recent TV ad explains how it never expires. Don't be fooled by Ciscomani’s carefully staged and performative appearances in social media and throughout the district lately. Vote for the candidate who has already spent a lifetime serving.
Aglae E
Midtown
Trump and 'Blazing Saddles'
As I observe the current Trump administration, I am reminded of the movie "Blazing Saddles." Trump is the character portrayed by Mel Brooks, Governor William Le Petomane. And Trump's advisor, Stephan Miller is the character portrayed by Harvey Korman, State Procurer Hedley Lamarr.
If you've seen the movie, maybe you agree with me. If you haven't seen it, watch it and decide for yourself. Either way, it's a great movie!
Larry Hammond
Southwest side
TD Confirmed
TD? That would be Trump Derangement. Trump confirmed it at the NATO summit. How else do you explain Trump opening with a demand for Greenland, the single most toxic and polarizing topic of the Summit? Trump follows that with derogatory comments and insults of Europe, NATO and finally its leaders. His ego is never satisfied, so Trump proceeds to call Iran scum, announces an end to the ceasefire and orders the bombing of Iran. While this is but the tip of the iceberg, it is proof positive that Trump Derangement, TD, does exist.
Brode Meyer
Midtown