Ciscomani left us behind

Now more than ever, Arizona needs leaders in Washington who will fight for the people who sent them there. As a resident of Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, I am increasingly disappointed in our Congressman, Juan Ciscomani, who is more focused on appeasing his party than listening to the concerns of his constituents. These constituents are my family, friends, classmates, and larger community, each with issues not being heard or addressed. Since taking office over three years ago, Ciscomani has not held a single town hall.

I’m eager to cast my vote for JoAnna Mendoza, someone who cares and listens to people. She has shown up, embraced difficult conversations, and lives up to the standards that we should set for people in elected office. As a Marine who served our country, she embodies what it means to be a public servant and a leader. She is what we need for Arizona and America.

Commercials for politics

Did you ever watch a political commercial and wonder what the point is? Business commercials are designed to present only one point of view, but I wish that political candidates would show more integrity and truthfulness. I figured out that I need to stay tuned into the topics that are important to me. Everyone has specific topics that they want at the top of the priority list. Take a minute to think about what traits each elected official should have, relevant to your priorities. For example, consider the office of sheriff. I prefer a sheriff who knows what he is doing and has an exemplary history, unlike what Pima County has now. We need people in office who understand the problems with viable solutions, not someone who is anti-Trump. Voters can fix the problems we have by selecting the best person to fill the position without regard to the party they represent. We need the best leaders, not voters who blindly follow how they are told to vote