Letter: An Convenient Truth
Re: the Jan. 14 article "Black anti-semitism is real and it's finally being discussed openly."

Kudos to the African-American columnist Gregory Clay for speaking out about black antisemitism in a heartfelt editorial. Rising antisemitic violence in New York should certainly shock everyone, but sadly we don't hear much from the community that perpetrated the recent killings. Has the courageous historical alliance between Jews and African Americans marching hand in hand for civil rights in the 1960s all but forgotten?

Deborah Kaye, professor of Judaic Studies

Foothills

