Driving through Tucson last month, I’ve noticed lots of political signs. It is, after all, election season. But this season I’ve noticed something unusual: lots of signs with no party affiliation. Even the colors are strange, bright pink, purple, even blue for Republicans. Democrats do seem to show party affiliation and are blue.

Obviously, the Republicans know they are in trouble. They have done absolutely nothing to help working Americans. They have been missing from D.C. more than ever and refused to do town halls. They can’t defend passing the BBB that added to the debt and put deep cuts in healthcare, nutrition assistance, FEMA, etc. But it did help billionaires with huge, “permanent” tax cuts.

Now they are talking about cutting Social Security and Medicare to help balance that debt. “Trump added nearly $8 trillion to the national debt, which is more than any other president. Ever!

Our Republican leaders are too afraid of Trump to help their constituents and are trying to hide their cowardice!

Shirley Pevarnik

West side

Honor the vote

In 2015, Tucson voters spoke clearly and decisively: they rejected red-light cameras. That should have settled the issue. Yet today, some City Council members are taking the first steps toward bringing them back.