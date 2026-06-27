Think about it, according to the Economic Policy Institute, the average CEO's taxable income of the 350 largest publicly-traded companies in 2024 was about $23 million. Of that, $22,815,500 has $0 deducted for social security. Don't mean to pick on those 350 poor souls, there are plenty of people who aren't CEOs who make a lot of untaxed, as far as Social Security goes, income. Rich people mostly earned it, but the disparities are too much.

Brad Lax

West side

Fool me once ...

Many of us wonder how Donald Trump, the worst president, the worst person, to hold the highest office in the land, maintains such a steady 36-37% favorability rating. The answer lies in the fact that at least half of these so-called supporters are too cowardly to admit the terrible mistake they made in backing such a cruel and evil fool, and continue to vote in his support. They can't be that ignorant or blind not to see the plundering, the wrecking and the chaos Trump is creating and the devastating effect it's having on our democracy. The rest, to borrow someone else's line, are the fanatics who would walk on hot coals to follow him, like those who, despite years of warnings, followed Hitler to the gates of hell. Time for these cohorts to grow some cojones, admit they were horribly wrong, and get Trump's approval rating down to a more realistic 15-17%.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Lies