AZ's 4th branch of government
The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) is one of the least understood governmental agencies in Arizona. As a result, voters fail to recognize the critical importance of the positions and the impact ACC has on all our lives, especially on our monthly finances.
The ACC mission was designed to ensure safe, reliable and affordable Utility services.. The ACC is currently staffed by 5 Republicans who consistently vote in favor of private utility corporations instead of representing the people.
ACC is an agency captured by dark money. They have stymied solar energy in favor of private utility companies. Pro-solar candidates are subjected to smear campaigns, while the sitting commissioners are funded by the same utility companies profiting on our backs.
We need to bring integrity back to the ACC, and voter education is the key. We desperately need pro-clean energy candidates who will actually represent the people, like Clara Pratte and Jonathan Hill.
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Primary election is on July 21. General election on Nov. 3.
Margo Itule
Midtown
Social Security
Just read Lee LaFrese's letter of June 2,4 pointing out the simplicity of funding social security. Surprising how many people are unaware of the "cap" on taxable income of $184,500 for Social Security. While today an income of $184,500 doesn't necessarily make you "rich," imagine you uncap earnings beyond $1,000,000, the hard-working folks making enough to afford a nice house and a summer home in the White Mountains would be unaffected.
Think about it, according to the Economic Policy Institute, the average CEO's taxable income of the 350 largest publicly-traded companies in 2024 was about $23 million. Of that, $22,815,500 has $0 deducted for social security. Don't mean to pick on those 350 poor souls, there are plenty of people who aren't CEOs who make a lot of untaxed, as far as Social Security goes, income. Rich people mostly earned it, but the disparities are too much.
Brad Lax
West side
Fool me once ...
Many of us wonder how Donald Trump, the worst president, the worst person, to hold the highest office in the land, maintains such a steady 36-37% favorability rating. The answer lies in the fact that at least half of these so-called supporters are too cowardly to admit the terrible mistake they made in backing such a cruel and evil fool, and continue to vote in his support. They can't be that ignorant or blind not to see the plundering, the wrecking and the chaos Trump is creating and the devastating effect it's having on our democracy. The rest, to borrow someone else's line, are the fanatics who would walk on hot coals to follow him, like those who, despite years of warnings, followed Hitler to the gates of hell. Time for these cohorts to grow some cojones, admit they were horribly wrong, and get Trump's approval rating down to a more realistic 15-17%.
William Muto
SaddleBrooke
Lies
I liked the article from Jerry Wilkinson, besides that all the problems that Trump did on the pool and the country, White House and the grass, he still lies that someone else damaged the pool. He also lied that we are the only country and stupid enough to let people stay here who are born here. Well, he is stupid enough not to know history they are three dozen countries who allowed them to stay. He himself should be paying for all the damage he did all by himself, he should rebuild the White House the way it was after all he is just a tenant and taxpayer should not be paying for it. If my tenant would do that, that person would be out of the house in no time.
E. Frueh
Foothills
Closing the gates a mistake
1. They are often young, intelligent and ambitious or would not attempt to get here ... they feared their country and, if here, now fear ours.
2. In many areas our birth rate is too low to provide enough labor for many jobs.
3. They start all kinds of businesses.
4. They are needed for farm, factory and construction jobs.
5. Are we becoming a white racist country?
6. Will France want the Statue of Liberty back?
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Yes, character matters
To Trump supporter Loran Hancock (June 25) ... When you become equally willing to call for the resignation of the sleaziest, most lacking in integrity and trustworthiness (and every other mark of decent character) person ever to crawl out from a slimy rock to terrorize humanity (of course we all know I'm referencing Donald J. Trump), then maybe you could get away with clutching your pearls over Ruben Gallego. Until then, your comments are nothing more than a bowl of steam.
S. Ross Emmanuel
Southeast side