Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D

Foothills

American as apple pie

I loved the front page story in the Monday, June 22, edition titled "Families Fear Citizenship Ruling."

The story featured a family whose child was "As American as Apple Pie" because he was born to a Guatemalan Mexican mother and a Swedish German father.

I have a similar story I'd like to share. My maternal grandmother crossed the border illegally from Mexico in the 1950s to work as a migrant worker in the strawberry fields of California. My father became a US citizen after growing up in Iceland, where his family had settled hundreds of years ago. I agree with the writer that this is truly what makes America America. We are a melting pot, and the actions of this administration are grotesque, surrounding people of color and immigrants. Our president has the mindset of a colonizer, and that is not what this country needs. We need an administration that promotes unity and love for one another. No illegal people on stolen land!

(P.S. Apples were brought here from Europe!)

Thorn Vikingur

Midtown

Liar, liar