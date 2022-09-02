Letter: CNN Pandering to Republicans

Kurt Bardella missed the point of CNN's efforts to inject more balance in their reporting. He suggests they are trying to win over the MAGA crowd. CNN, the "Most Trusted Newsource" stopped being that a long time ago and their ratings have tanked as a result. Once Fox News started dominating the ratings the network countered by moving to the left. CEO Chris Licht is trying to restore the network's reputation and increase viewership. CNN will never win over the far-right MAGA crowd anymore than FOX could ever win over the far-left progressive viewers. There are millions of moderate Democrats and Republicans and Independents that want nothing more than to have a reliable newsource that avoids editorial opinions in their news coverage. I hope they succeed.