Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Gardening article

I applaud the Star for including a weekly article on gardening, and the current one "On Gardening" sourced from Tribune News Service is an excellent choice — if I lived in Georgia. Especially for those of us who are transplants to the desert, an article about plants indigenous to our climate zone would be highly appropriate in a local newspaper. The author says he lives and gardens in Georgia. The most recently featured plant is commonly known as an "elephant’s ear" for good reason: it's huge, while most of our plants are small-leaved to withstand our desert sun. Please refocus and choose one of the many gardening education sources here in Tucson.

Denice Blake

Midtown

Kennedy Park/Trump Park

With Trump wanting or proposing changing of the name of our sovereign state of New Mexico. I see other name changes coming in the future for our city if and when he decides to visit the Old Pueblo. Kennedy Park will be changed to "Trump Park” and Kennedy Lake will be changed to "Trump Lake." Oh, I forgot to mention "El Niño Trump."

Vicente Rivera

Northwest side

Wrong path