May it please the Court
May it please the Honorable Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court:
Trump’s executive order directing the United States Postal Service to exercise certain election authorities violates Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 of the Constitution, which grants that authority to the states, as the Court well knows.
I quote:
“The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations …”
Furthermore, the Court’s own jurisprudence recognizes the states provide ...”registration, supervision of voting, protection of voters, prevention of fraud and corrupt practices …”
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The Trump executive order also violates statutes 39 U.S.C. §§ 201 and 202, in which Congress explicitly creates the USPS as an “independent establishment of the executive branch of the government …” accountable to an independent board.
This Honorable Court must drop the pretense that there is an issue here and strike the order down — immediately.
Chuck Barrett
Midtown
Our democracy is being destroyed
The entity doing the most harm to the United States right now may not be Iran, China or North Korea, but the President of the United States, DJT, and the members of Congress and the Supreme Court who have too long neglected to say stop! Enough as he rides roughshod over the Constitution, declaring war on his own, attempting to put his name and likeness on everything, destroying relationships with NATO and Canada, and brutally arresting “illegals,” many who have lived here peacefully and productively for years, with his masked, electric-gloved ICE agents who more resemble the Gestapo than any American police force.
My heart is broken as I watch our beloved democracy being destroyed . Congress and the Supreme Court, it is past time to act to save the United States of America, and for the rest of us to vote in the upcoming elections.
Eleanor Arnold
Northeast side
Trust or rust
Can we live without others? All our relationships, be they in the family, community, business, among nations, etc., are rooted in trust: no trust, dead end! We sign contracts when starting lasting partnerships such as marriage or conducting valued transactions such as buying a house, to protect each other from distrust. Trust is built on honesty — telling the truth. Would you trust a liar? Yet cunning liars, be they gangsters, drug cartels, sex traffickers, dictators or dictator-wannabes thrive by sowing distrust against those who expose them and fear among those live with insecurity. Note some lies from the same mouth: The 2020 election was stolen (ask former Vice President Mike Pence); no cuts for Medicare and Medicaid; affordability is a hoax; climate change is a hoax; Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is vandalized; immigrants poison our blood; Greenland is ours; Iran is an imminent threat (even after “obliterated” twice) … Check the facts and vote for candidates we can trust! Make America trustworthy again!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
Re: Why you should hate him
I have much respect for those who write in to express an opinion, but have little regard for those who present opinion as fact without doing even a slight bit of research.
You insinuate that neither one of the previous democratic administrations even suggested that "any foreign immigration should be conducted according to the law."
Where were you on Nov. 20, 2014? Did you tune it out because it was Obama speaking? It was a whole speech on immigration, and he made some excellent points (It would be well worth your time to read it.)
Biden also stated many times that immigration had to be done using legal pathways.
I value everyone's opinion, even if I don't agree (yours included). But if you present your opinion as fact without doing any research, you risk becoming a "bore."
David Hatch
Southeast side
Dear Mr. Johnson (re: LTE Sept. 6)
Agreed, immigration should be conducted according to law. The U.S. was formed by immigrants and has progressed to its current stature because of immigrants. You said that "he" is controlling who comes into our country by adhering to law is a far stretch from the truth. The Constitution provides for certain rights for all human beings that "he" has trampled over.
I agree that prior administrations did not handle the immigration system properly. If they had spent as much money improving our immigration system by expanding the civil workforce (immigration judges and social workers underfunded for years) instead of militarizing the border with trillions of dollars of weapons and useless walls, we wouldn’t be discussing this today. Wildlife that knows no borders would be free to roam their home range, and our precious organ pipe cacti and cottonwoods would bless our state with their contribution to our well-being.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Gardening article
I applaud the Star for including a weekly article on gardening, and the current one "On Gardening" sourced from Tribune News Service is an excellent choice — if I lived in Georgia. Especially for those of us who are transplants to the desert, an article about plants indigenous to our climate zone would be highly appropriate in a local newspaper. The author says he lives and gardens in Georgia. The most recently featured plant is commonly known as an "elephant’s ear" for good reason: it's huge, while most of our plants are small-leaved to withstand our desert sun. Please refocus and choose one of the many gardening education sources here in Tucson.
Denice Blake
Midtown
Kennedy Park/Trump Park
With Trump wanting or proposing changing of the name of our sovereign state of New Mexico. I see other name changes coming in the future for our city if and when he decides to visit the Old Pueblo. Kennedy Park will be changed to "Trump Park” and Kennedy Lake will be changed to "Trump Lake." Oh, I forgot to mention "El Niño Trump."
Vicente Rivera
Northwest side
Wrong path
I learned of the country in Central Asia, Turkmenistan, when I read travel writer Paul Theroux’s book, "Ghost Train to the Eastern Star." He met with President Saparmurat Niyazov, who governed the country from 1985-2006. During his reign, thousands of citizens were evicted (sometimes with only 24 hours’ notice). Their homes were demolished. He built grandiose marble palaces, monuments and golden statues in their place. He changed the names of days of the week and months of the year to his and his relatives’ names. He punished his enemies. He outlawed political opposition, shut down free media, and named himself president for life. Some described his leadership as a cult. It is frightening to me to realize the similarities to what is happening in America now. We are on the path of complete ruin of our country, our history and our democracy.
Sharon Winderl
Midtown
Tariffs on meds
Yesterday I ordered my prescription meds from Canada (they are way too expensive here, even with insurance). In addition to the usual charge for the meds and shipping, there is now a new line item: $55.06 for "tariff offset." Thanks, Donald. Just what this fixed-income retiree needed on top of high inflation hitting the cost of everything I buy.
Sidney Hall
Oro Valley
No NDAs
No government official should ever sign a non-disclosure agreement, (NDA), with any commercial enterprise. NDAs are used to ensure employees and others do not give away secrets or valuable information to competitors, which is fine if entered into by mutual agreement, as the employees work for and are paid by the company. Public officials do not work for companies; they work for and are paid by the citizens. Therefore, their duty is to the citizens and to inform the public on any issue affecting the public. This is especially true for city and county representatives. Every such official should pledge to not sign NDA s with private enterprise. The recent NDA’s signed by city and county officials with data center developers should never have occurred and must end.
Don Ries
Southeast side
Juan Ciscomani
Juan secures big money! I think he has been around Trump too long. His ad says he secured $1 million for road repairs like this something great. Look at the recent article on Mexico putting up $100 million to repair 55 miles of road to Rocky Point. That makes Juan’s million cover about half a mile!
Jeannette Studer
Marana