No, you cannot buy my vote

OK, so Trump has promised $5,000 to everyone if the Republicans win the midterms. I filed that one away under Trump lies and broken promises. So you think $5,000 would look good in your bank account. Think again. With everything costing more because of Trump’s stupid tariffs, illegal war, the cuts to essential services and tax breaks for billionaires and corporations, your $5,000 will be gone in a New York minute. If you are happy with Trump’s lies and enriching himself, his family, and others on your backs, by all means vote Republican. If you are happy with totally incompetent people in positions of power, vote Republican. If you want to end this nightmare and have a government that cares about its citizens, then vote blue.

Dottie Fagg

Northeast side

There he goes again!

Where are Donald’s promised $2,000 rebates for the tariffs from last year? Never happened. Instead, the nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimates tariffs cost each American $1,000 in 2025, and that will likely increase to $1,300 this year. And what happened to his promised $5,000 dividend for each American from the DOGE cuts? The answer is easy ... they never arrived, and DOGE was shut down because no real savings were realized; just thousands of Americans lost their jobs. So why should we believe in his $5,000 promise this time? It will cost us a mere $1.2 trillion. Has he actually become a socialist? Or is he just so naïve that he thinks that his bribes will work as well as his threats to Iran have? Enough.

Larry Holzman