Letter: Critical Race Theory

With all the recent controversy over teaching Critical Race Theory to our school children, I propose a better way to teach that subject. I went all through elementary and high school in Tucson in the 40's and 50's and never heard about the Jim Crow laws in the south. I learned about this firsthand when my plane landed in Atlanta in 1960 and I saw the "white only" and "colored only" restroom and drinking fountain signs in the airport. I was angry that this was happening in my country--America, the land of the free! Students today should know about America's past and not hide the blemishes and scars that resulted from institutionalized racism and sexism. But, that should only be a minor part of the course curriculum. The majority of topics should emphasize the progress that has been made in this country towards ensuring equal opportunity for all Americans to become self-actualized and achieve their goals.