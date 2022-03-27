 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Darkest Hour
George Santayana, once said "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." The recent Putin rally in Moscow had so much in common with the Nazi Nuremberg rallies of the 1930s. Both featured a power thirsty man and masses thirsting to be blindly led regardless of the consequences.

We recently re-watched the movie "The Darkest Hour" depicting events in England as it stood alone against the Nazi onslaught in Europe in 1940. It showed the courage that Winston Churchill demonstrated in navigating those troubled waters and the resiliency of the people, though not necessarily their politicians. We could not fail to see how similar those times were with what is happening in Ukraine and how President Volodymyr Zelensky and the people are standing courageously against another power-hungry totalitarian.

May we support the Ukrainian people to our utmost ability. May we and the Good Lord be with them in this their hour of most need, their “Darkest Hour.“

Pete Garcia

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

