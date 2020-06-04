Letter: Do I feel better?

One of the Trump’s administration’s first actions in 2017 was to regulate out of existence Department of Justice authority to fight police brutality and indiscriminate killings. Do you feel safer? I don't. Lobbyists for nursing homes persuaded the administration that Obama era regulations were onerous, and many of those regulations were relaxed. Do you feel better about the safety of relatives in nursing homes and assisted living facilities today when nearly 40,000+ may have died from COVID-19? I don't. President Trump scowled while holding a bible in front of a church on Monday. Do you feel closer to God? If I do, Donald Trump has had nothing to do with it.
Dennis Ritchie
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
