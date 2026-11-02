School closure

I was saddened to read about the planned closure of Cavett Elementary School. To me, it is symbolic of how our State legislature has worked diligently to undermine the public school system. I attended Cavett the first year it opened, and I still remember my first- and second-grade teachers. They were such good educators. The rest of my pre-U of A education, minus two years, was in the Amphitheater District. And I have many memories of those outstanding teachers, as well. I have to wonder: did any of our legislators who have attacked public schools attend any of them? Surely they did, and now cause their ex-teachers much pain that their former students are abusing the institution that provided so much to them.

Who cleans them up?

With all the talk about the proliferation of data centers focusing on energy, noise and water, no one is talking about their shelves, the life and who cleans them when all the profit is taken, and they are abandoned. These sites are loaded with toxic materials, and if history repeats itself (think mines, energy production sites, old chemical processing plants, etc.), so many sites were abandoned, and guess who cleaned them up … the taxpayer. If you build a data center, a percentage of profit should be put into a fund for the future. I can almost guarantee that these hedge funds and corporations will abandon those sites and say they don’t have the financial ability to clean them, and they will sit for years, leaking into the air and local water table, as these sites will be left to degrade as the courts decide.