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Marana overdevelopment

It's beyond horrific to drive along Twin Peaks Road north of 1-10 and see what the Marana councilmembers have pushed through in terms of more terrible housing developments at the expense of our beautiful desert landscape. The land has literally been stripped as far as you can see.

Time to recall this Council or investigate what allowed for this destruction of the land to be permitted.

Can we please call on the Town to pass a moratorium on this kind of real estate development? Marana does not need any more shoddily-built overpriced housing communities. Trust me, I live in one of those.

Philip Stancombe

Marana

Intentional harm to borderland communities

The federal government is engaging in cruel practices. The plan by the feds to begin destruction and removal of saguaros and other desert plants on the lands of the Tohono O'Odham nation on Indigenous People's Day is cruel and heartless. These lands are sovereign and the saguaros, or ha:san, are considered people and sacred to the Tohono O'Odham. Building not one, but two border walls is not only unnecessary, but the manner in which the government is going about it is despicable.