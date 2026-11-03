Marana overdevelopment
It's beyond horrific to drive along Twin Peaks Road north of 1-10 and see what the Marana councilmembers have pushed through in terms of more terrible housing developments at the expense of our beautiful desert landscape. The land has literally been stripped as far as you can see.
Time to recall this Council or investigate what allowed for this destruction of the land to be permitted.
Can we please call on the Town to pass a moratorium on this kind of real estate development? Marana does not need any more shoddily-built overpriced housing communities. Trust me, I live in one of those.
Philip Stancombe
Marana
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