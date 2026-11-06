Be nice
"Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of the party." The good people of this nation have spoke and spoken loud and clear. Voters were the first to understand before being understood. Time now to speak to truths. End the lying. Time to be nice to everybody. Time to end meanness and corruption. Time to lower costs and end the malevolent and capricious tariffs and to please recognize and admit that the war was/is a mistake. Time to stop being angry. Time to come together. We all need a big hug.
John Van Echo
West side
More important things to do
A lot of people are saying that the first order of business for the new Congress is to impeach Trump. I hope that is not true. Leaving him in the White House, vetoing every bill that comes across his desk (as he promised to do), will do more to heal our country than wasting time on impeachment. Congress will have the power to override the vetoes to bring our country back as a trusted world leader. Congress will be able to operate as it should — a separate entity as part of the checks and balances our Constitution demanded. With the power of the knee-bending sycophants diminished, Trump will automatically lose power . Leave him to history; there are more important things to accomplish.
People are also reading…
Cynthia Schiesel
East side
CO2 levels in our atmosphere
For the past 800,000 years , carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere have ranged between 180 and 280 parts per million.
By 1950, atmospheric CO2 had risen to approximately 311 ppm. In 2025, CO2 levels reached 425 PPM, a 37% increase in just 75 years!
An extremely rapid rate of change .
Carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere acts like a blanket, holding heat in and preventing it from being released back into space. The more the CO2, the thicker the blanket. The thicker the blanket, the warmer our world gets.
It is very clear; as the species that is killing our planet, we must be the ones to save it. Please take action today. Our world needs you.
Ron Sadler
Downtown
More consequences of Trump
Under the Trump Administration, criminals are apprehended and held accountable . This is a good thing! Immigrants who enter the country according to the existing laws are also a good thing and are desired. Protecting American jobs from unfair overseas competition provides financial independence instead of relying on government largess. Ensure that government expenditures are used as planned by stopping the blatant fraud that has permeated the previous Democratic administrations. Those expenditures are not designed to enrich the grifters and undeserving or to assist others throughout the world. Just spend the dollars as intended. Insist that high school students are literate, no excuses. Remember that we are American citizens and we come first, but we are also generous, and we will assist others throughout the world as long as that assistance actually is used to help those in need. Let us insist that our tax dollars are well spent with an actual solution as the goal.
Loyal M Johnson Jr.
Oro Valley
We did it
Millions of Americans took out a pen — pulled a lever and sent a message. We did what many elected officials did not have the integrity to do. We rebuked greed, corruption, hate and lies. Never underestimate the power of your vote. We did it!
Fran McNeely
Northeast side
The king exposed
The people finally saw the king with no clothes. And for most of them it was horrifying. And they wondered why they had let him be king for so long because they saw what a terrible king he really was. And so they got new leaders and asked them to treat them well and not screw up this opportunity
Steve Gorenstein
Northeast side
Trump double speak
Trump said, before the election, to “pretend I’m on the ballot because, in a way, I am.”
As the Democrats were crushing the Republicans “the likes of which nobody has seen before,” Trump posted, “I wasn’t on the ballot and if I was, we would have won in a landslide.”
Sorry, Donald. The American people did vote like you were on the ballot, and the results are the largest midterm election defeat for the incumbent party in history. This wasn’t just a defeat. It was Arizona playing Coronado K-8 School (sorry, Coronado).
Trump loves to brag about his accomplishments. He turned Texas blue. South Carolina elected a Democratic senator for the first time in 28 years and Kansas, for the first time in almost a century! Mississippi may have a democratic senator. Mississippi?!
It takes great effort and total incompetence to help Democrats flip seven and maybe nine Senate seats, along with over two dozen House seats.
Now, let’s get to those Epstein files.
Gary Haslett
SaddleBrooke
Politics of love
Blue wave. Rebuke of the president. Democratic rout. Electoral backlash.
Whatever your chosen phrase to describe the outcome of the election, one that should be our focus came from James Talarico, Democratic senator-elect from Texas.
“We just showed that a politics of division is no match for a politics of love,” Talarico said in his victory speech.
Politics of love.
That phrase and the deep meaning it carries must be our hope for a new political and social direction in the United States.
It is especially significant for those of us who have suffered – physically, mentally and emotionally – under the politics of division and hate prevalent for much of the last decade. People of color, immigrants, refugees, gay people, those of varying faiths and beliefs. All have suffered greatly.
A sense of hope, coming from a politics of love, will help us heal as a community, as a people, as a country.
Shraddha Hilda Oropeza
West side
Richard Nixon and Donald Trump
On Aug. 8, 1974, President Nixon, having put the United States through Watergate, decided, with the help of our then State Senator, Barry Goldwater, that for the good of the United States of America, it would be best if he resigned and left the office of the President. Perhaps it will be in the best interest of the United States of America if both Vice President JD Vance and President Trump resign their seats after the new Congress is sworn in in January 2027. God Bless these United States of America.
Daryl Caudill
Northwest side
Big money and elections
Truckloads of billionaire dollars ($500,000,000 of them) were spent on the U.S. Senate office in Texas . Never in politics has so much been spent with so little, in fact, nothing, to show for it on the Republican side. Apparently voters are not willing to compromise their vote even when exposed to attempts to overwhelm them with a barrage of purchased media. Big money in politics is evil and needs to be controlled, but this election was not for sale.
Cutler Umbach
Northeast side