More consequences of Trump

Under the Trump Administration, criminals are apprehended and held accountable . This is a good thing! Immigrants who enter the country according to the existing laws are also a good thing and are desired. Protecting American jobs from unfair overseas competition provides financial independence instead of relying on government largess. Ensure that government expenditures are used as planned by stopping the blatant fraud that has permeated the previous Democratic administrations. Those expenditures are not designed to enrich the grifters and undeserving or to assist others throughout the world. Just spend the dollars as intended. Insist that high school students are literate, no excuses. Remember that we are American citizens and we come first, but we are also generous, and we will assist others throughout the world as long as that assistance actually is used to help those in need. Let us insist that our tax dollars are well spent with an actual solution as the goal.