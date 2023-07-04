As a recent writer said, equity does not mean what another letter writer said it does. None of the 3 dictionary sources used to check the meaning support the usage of the original writer. All refer to impartiality, fairness, equality, justice according to a natural law or right and an English based legal system.
Simply reviewing dictionary definitions prior to writing and being loyal to correct word use might make opinionated positions more understandable and less summarily dismissed as verbal garbage.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
