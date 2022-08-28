Letter: General Election

As an "Independent" voter for a number of years, I always voted for the person, not the party. I generally swayed to the Republican candidate.
However, this general election, I can guarantee my vote to any candidate NOT supported by Donald Trump. The man has no morals, no ethics and little respect for woman and minorities. I can only believe that holds true for those he supports unfortunately.
I will happily cast my vote for those running against a "Trump" candidate!
Vicky Smith, Marana
