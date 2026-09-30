The dog that didn’t bark

What's interesting is that Tim Steller wrote about the incumbent Juan Ciscomani on Sunday, not JoAnna Mendoza. Normally, it's “vote for me!,” not “don't vote for him.” Is she any good? Who knows. How come nobody competed against her in the primary? Who picked her in the first place? In Massachusetts, where I come from, an open seat for Congress opened up, and 10 people jumped in. Five were pretty serious. It was tooth and nail. One eventually was victorious. Mendoza ran against a bunch of nobodies. Who ever heard of Mendoza before April? Maybe Tim can find out about Mendoza and how the challenger got to where she is. (And why she doesn't use “JoJo left her home in Tucson, Arizona” as a theme song. “I had to go fight Al-Qaeda!”)