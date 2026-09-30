Pantano bumps and potholes
I was happy to see the “bump” sign in front of Leman Academy on Golf Links. Very thoughtful, but unnecessary. The ”bump” is smoother than Pantano Parkway. Pantano Parkway, between Golf Links and 22nd, is unsafe. We can’t look for people, pets or bikes. We’re too busy driving an obstacle course. Trying not to ruin our cars. The voters gave you money, please fix the road, or put up 141 “ bump” signs.
Sue Smith
Southeast side
Neighbor Connect experience
Over the past year, I've had the chance to support Tucson Electric Power's Neighbor Connect program and attend community events around Tucson. Through those experiences, I've seen how important it is to connect people with resources that can help them manage energy costs and keep their homes comfortable.
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Many residents don't realize there are programs available to help with utility bills, improve energy efficiency, and provide energy-saving information. At community events, I've met people who were thankful just to learn these resources existed and that someone could help guide them through their options.
That's one reason I support Proposition 421.
The Energy Collaboration Agreement will expand support for low-income assistance, weatherization programs, and energy education. These investments can make a real difference for families facing financial challenges, especially during Tucson's hottest months.
Neighbor Connect has shown me the value of bringing resources directly to the community, which is why I encourage voters to support Proposition 421.
Lesly Romero
Ajo
Community Food Bank, 50 years of impact
The statement “50 years of impact” by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona could not be truer when you think of the countless hours of work done by staff, volunteers and donors making this organization a nationally recognized leader in food banking. IMPACT at the Community Food Bank means:
Innovation with a plethora of programs meeting the need where they need to be met and adjusting with the times.
Multitalented staff, volunteers and a board of directors working towards a hunger-free community.
Persistence-working with multiple government agencies and donors at all levels to keep funding in place.
Advocating for food security in our community and country.
Community building, establishing strong ties with local and national partners.
Talented staff and volunteers who, through the years, evolve and refine programs to offer support to those who need a helping hand.
Please let us continue supporting the Community Food Bank in whatever way we can.
Barbara Joy Tucker
Vail
Mystery numbers at UA
In an excellent and detailed piece of reporting about the University of Arizona’s shrinking enrollment, I am left mystified by the UA’s chief financial officer’s report to the Regents. The article states there is an 18% drop in enrollment. The largest drop is in out-of-state and international students, the high-dollar tuition. Yet the CFO’s report to the Regents states that tuition revenue will drop less than 1%. How is this possible?
David Rollins
North side
Inflation
Registered as an Independent, looking at Republicans blaming Dems for high inflation and prices is really comical. President Trump is responsible for a tariff policy that has driven prices up dramatically. He is responsible for increasing diesel and gas prices, which increase prices for growing products, for transporting those products to the grocery store, and the overall cost of our energy produced from fuel. If you vote for a Trump supporter and like what you see at the gas pump and everywhere else, don't complain about higher prices. If you don't like higher prices, vote for someone who doesn't support Trump and his policies. Simple!
Dave Locey
Foothills
The dog that didn’t bark
What's interesting is that Tim Steller wrote about the incumbent Juan Ciscomani on Sunday, not JoAnna Mendoza. Normally, it's “vote for me!,” not “don't vote for him.” Is she any good? Who knows. How come nobody competed against her in the primary? Who picked her in the first place? In Massachusetts, where I come from, an open seat for Congress opened up, and 10 people jumped in. Five were pretty serious. It was tooth and nail. One eventually was victorious. Mendoza ran against a bunch of nobodies. Who ever heard of Mendoza before April? Maybe Tim can find out about Mendoza and how the challenger got to where she is. (And why she doesn't use “JoJo left her home in Tucson, Arizona” as a theme song. “I had to go fight Al-Qaeda!”)
Walter Ramsley
East side
One vet helped — how about the rest of us?
I’m a disabled U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era living in Congressman Juan Ciscomani's district. I was glad to hear that Ciscomani’s office helped a fellow veteran navigate a difficult VA issue. While that kind of constituent service matters, it's also worth considering how Ciscomani's votes affect the economic security and healthcare of all veterans and working families.
Ciscomani voted for the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which he's described as delivering relief to Arizona families. Really? He voted against stopping the war in Iran, and we're paying for it at the pump. And his support for the administration’s tariffs deserves scrutiny as we continue to face rising costs.
Ciscomani's voting record matters when he, himself, is the one talking about how much Arizonans are “hurting.” The rising costs of housing, groceries, healthcare, utilities and other necessities are already putting pressure on families.
The original letter tells one veteran’s story. Ciscomani’s record tells a much bigger one.
USAR CW2 Retired
Charles E. Grantham, Ph. D.
Northeast side
Crumbs for public education
The Star has published at least a couple of letters recently from people who support Juan Ciscomani because of his appropriations for education, such as $2.7 million for Pima JTED. When a bigger picture is looked at, however, it is clear that Ciscomani’s true support is for the ESA voucher system, the system that is currently bleeding $1 billion annually from public schools. His support for the ESA system began years ago when he was a member of Gov. Doug Ducey’s leadership team. His most recent show of support came in January 2026 when he introduced a bill to provide federal funding for charter school facilities, with no money for traditional public schools. The ESA system that he supports is costing the Arizona public school system a staggering 370 times more than the $2.7 million preliminarily secured for Pima JTED.
Kathryn Pensinger
Foothills
Voting for Mendoza or Ciscomani
Taking away all the ads by both JoAnna Mendoza and Juan Ciscomani, and I'm certain I'm not the only one tired of these incessant ads and billboards. The real issue voters should be based on is that Ciscomani has voted 100% of the time with Trump's agenda. If you favor Trump's policies, then vote for Ciscomani. If you disagree with how the country's going, vote Mendoza. It's really that simple.
Craig Miller
Northwest side