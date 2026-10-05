Deportation to third-world countries

How much more cruel and barbaric can the Trump government be when they send poor, desperate refugees, asylum seekers, or simply immigrants to a third country? By all categories of a democratic country subscribed to the principle of justice for all, how can US officials even think of committing this crime against humanity? Reflect on the reality for those miserable victims. Having barely escaped from violence and poverty ravaging their country, speaking only Spanish, e.g., they find themselves suddenly in Kosovo, Moldova (Europe), Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini (Africa), or Palau, Uzbekistan (Asia). How can they even survive there ? They have no social network, no linguistic abilities, no economic support system. This is the most shameful act of our government ever, so vote those truly un-American guys out of office!