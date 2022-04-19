Letter: Look in the mirror

Many are amazed that, despite his glaring faults, Donald Trump retains such a fanatical following. I believe the answer lies largely in his ability to convince so many people that they are victims of the system and whatever has befallen them in their lives is not their fault. This allows them to overlook their own shortcomings by blaming others for their situation in life. While there certainly are grievances worthy of national attention, the first remedy should start with a hard look in the mirror. We should all accept the fact that our personal situation is first and foremost affected by our own actions. Accepting this fact allows us to take responsibility for our personal outcomes. It is liberating to acknowledge that we can overcome obstacles and chart our own path in a democratic society.