Disclosure Day

Traffic law enforcement

So people are already whining about the reintroduction of traffic cameras! For heaven's sake, our streets are unsafe, and cameras are necessary everywhere. The city does nothing in the way of adding police to protect motorists and pedestrians from erratic drivers. Walk your neighborhoods, watch the speeding cars. And some are so loud, they're deafening. One letter writer suggested the city council hire more motorcycle police to control traffic. Yes, that would be nice, and should already be enacted. Instead the circus on our roads continues. If, in order to enforce traffic law, the city can do nothing but reinstate cameras, then so be it. It's the city's job to protect its citizens and enforce law. The public should have no issue with the city's decisions on that type matter. The people arguing against cameras, what will they want next? No speed limits at all? Take down all the speed limit signs. Might as well since very few people obey the signs anyway. It'd be laughable if it weren't sad.