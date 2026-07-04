Yet the dissenters insist the amendment secretly means something different — that citizenship depends on parental allegiance, immigration status, or the dissenters’ political prejudices — things its authors explicitly rejected on the Senate floor. They call this “originalism,” but it’s hard to be an originalist when you ignore the original text.

If these good ole boys want to change the Constitution, they should petition Congress. But pretending the language of the 14th Amendment doesn’t exist is not jurisprudence. It’s illiteracy dressed up in robes. No wonder the Roberts Court has fabricated a record number of ill-reasoned decisions.

Jim Christ

East side

Campaign rhetoric

Wow — thanks for the tip that Joanna Mendoza, democratic opponent of Senator Juan Ciscomani, supports legalizing prostitution. Doh — upon further investigation, I’m seeing that she supports providing economic supports and services to people who are disenfranchised from the “labor market.” None of her platforms even remotely references legalizing prostitution. It looks like this is something that republican dark money is prostituting for its candidate. So disappointing. Maybe Joanna and Juan would consider supporting the decriminalization of prostitution?

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

Fake president