Letter: Not only Ukraine, we must protect democracy in Moldova
Putinism and Stalinism are threatening places I hold dear to my heart. I’m weeping for my family and friends in Moldova and Ukraine. I served in Moldova as a Peace Corps volunteer from 2018-2020. I worked right across the Dniester River from Ukraine and lived with a host family who ethnically identify as Ukrainian. Tragically, crisis in Ukraine now means crisis everywhere throughout the surrounding region. Moldova will certainly have a crisis on its hands with Ukrainian refugees they cannot support alone. They need our support now more than ever before, militarily, philanthropically, and economically. I’m hopeful there will be an end to the ravaging of Russian despots and dictators on Moldova and Ukraine. Their relief must start today.

Bailey Hollingsworth

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

