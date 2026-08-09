Flock camera concerns

Every day there is another story about Flock cameras to record traffic movement and the question is why? One of the people interviewed claimed that the use of these cameras is an invasion of privacy. Sorry, but that seems like a guilty conscience more than a privacy concern. It is generally understood that when a person leaves the privacy provided by their home, anyone else that is out in public can see what they are doing. A Flock camera looks for a vehicle and the license plates on that vehicle, these cameras are not intended to pickup everything that passes by, skipping over people and riders of bicycles (per the website). When you leave your residence, do you intend to do something illegal? If so, then the Flock cameras are a concern, otherwise, not so much. Wanting community safety in Tucson means stopping criminals and cameras work toward this goal. Perhaps a law restricting the use of the output would make more sense than stopping enforcement