Where are we going?

Some Republicans are using scare tactics to distract us from becoming aware of the disaster Trump is bringing upon our national monuments. What is already happening to the ‘The White House’ is a disaster, but that is only the beginning! The ‘Triumphant Arch’ Trump wants to build on the Mall will block views from the Lincoln Memorial to Arlington National Cemetery, a combination that recognizes the tragedy of the Civil War. And there is the Reflecting Pool fiasco, which is just one more example of how Trump does not take responsibility for his own actions. But it does not end with architecture. Trump also wants to rewrite history by removing mentions of slavery from the Smithsonian Institution! And there is the covering of statures on the Mall in gold leaf, an expensive and utterly ugly undertaking, something that King’s would do, but not people living in a democracy. Who knows where it will all end, but wherever that is it is unlikely to be somewhere that American's will treasure.