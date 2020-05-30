Letter: Social Security

Franklin D. Roosevelt introduced a new payroll tax deduction from our hard earned dollars into the Social Security fund so that we could retire with some comfort and dignity. The plan has worked well.
In the 60's the government combined the fund with the national treasury so that the treasury would appear to have more money it it. Other agencies borrow from the fund with the intent to pay back with interest. That has not happened. George W. Bush admitted: "We will never be able to repay Social Security."
We are warned that Social Security and Medicare are going broke. With the Pandemic our government has trillions of dollars to help where needed. It is great that we are able to do this. I'm all for it.
However what puzzles me is where all this money is coming from and why isn't the debt to Social Security being paid back! We are being deceived about many things.
Theodore Crisboi
South Tucson
