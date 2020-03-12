Letter: Stop Trump's cruelty to asylum seekers and immigrants

As a person of faith, I urge Senators Sinema and McSally to stop funding the administration's inhumane and cruel policies that are dismantling the asylum system, and instead restore and strengthen it by co-sponsoring the Refugee Protection Act (H.R.5210 / S.2936) and the Asylum Seeker Protection Act (H.R.2662). I am outraged by the administration's Migration Protection Protocol and the Asylum Cooperative Agreements, forcibly returning people to so-called "safe third countries" where they continue to face harm, as well as the PACR & HARP tent courts that violate due process. My community welcomes asylum seekers and immigrants, and I urge my nation to do the same.
Donna Johnson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.