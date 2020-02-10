Letter: Super Bowl half-time show was in poor taste

I waited a few days, but saw no concerns about the Super Bowl half-time show, with J Lo and Shakira singing and dancing. From the skimpy costumes to the gyrating pelvis's of the stars, I felt the show crossed the line toward "x.rated". Is this what American parents want their children to emulate? Young people look up to these "stars", and want to look/act like them. It's no wonder parenting has become so difficult. The show was even praised the next evening on K-Gun 9's national news.
I admit to being old, (80), but feel I have paid my dues trying my best to raise 8 children- and 17 grandkids. Our society is making this job ever more difficult. Frank Cipriano Northeast foothills
Frank J Cipriano
Foothills
