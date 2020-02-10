Letter: Super Bowl half-time show was in poor taste
View Comments

Letter: Super Bowl half-time show was in poor taste

I waited a few days, but saw no concerns about the Super Bowl half-time show, with J Lo and Shakira singing and dancing. From the skimpy costumes to the gyrating pelvis's of the stars, I felt the show crossed the line toward "x.rated". Is this what American parents want their children to emulate? Young people look up to these "stars", and want to look/act like them. It's no wonder parenting has become so difficult. The show was even praised the next evening on K-Gun 9's national news.

I admit to being old, (80), but feel I have paid my dues trying my best to raise 8 children- and 17 grandkids. Our society is making this job ever more difficult. Frank Cipriano Northeast foothills

Frank J Cipriano

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News