It is bad enough that the Republican super majority of the Tennessee Legislature intended to expel members for voicing their opinion that the Legislature should do something about gun violence in the wake of the horrible, but sadly routine, Nashville shooting. How could the Republican Legislature make that position any worse? Yet they found a way - only expelling the two young black males members while sparing the one white female member. Ideological differences were not enough for the majority. They had to stoop to overt racism. Is uppityness a word?