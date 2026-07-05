Where'd everybody go

Red light cameras

The LTE of June 28 Honor the Vote may have been a little unfair. It seems to me that City Council is taking prudent steps to do just that. Regarding the red light cameras vote there must be sentiment from somewhere that it be reconsidered; perhaps voters? And if, as the LTE writer opines, the issue is about more than one thing, those in position to formulate any sort of proposal or ballot measure should certainly gather information. Contacting potential vendors to determine costs seems to me a good start, as it is clear to some on City Council and other contributors to this forum, there have already been other costs in terms of traffic crashes, pedestrian injuries, and generally poor driving experience here in Tucson. Might we allow City Council (and probably a few of our fellow residents) to work the whole process from research to ballot proposal to vote to see if this 11-year-old issue is worth full and measured reconsideration?