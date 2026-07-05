Buttigieg cancels
It was disappointing and confusing to be notified by the Mendoza campaign that Pete Buttigieg would not be appearing in Tucson. We were looking forward to seeing this inspiring American in the Old Pueblo bringing national attention to the CD6 race. But our disappointment turned to devastation when we later learned that Pete and his family had been victimized by a “false, politically motivated CPS claim”. Pete and Chasten were separated from their two 4-year-old children for 24 hours while Michigan officials investigated the claim that they determined had no merit. Heartbreaking. Harrowing. Horrible. A new low? Children as political pawns? Neighbors, can we use this as motivation to strive for better? Can we come together, show empathy and share kindness? Disagree agreeably? Live and let live? If we can’t, how low will we go?
Jay Stanforth
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East side
Summer magic
Kudos to Meagan McDonald, manager of the locally owned Green Monkey Resale Boutique, 3550 N. Swan Road in Plaza Palomino, for achieving the practically impossible: convincing well over 100 members of NARTS (National Association of Resale and Thrift Shops) from all over the country to hold their annual conference in Tucson this past June 25-28 — the hottest month on our calendar.
The seed for this amazing achievement was planted last summer, when McDonald gave a well-received presentation at the annual NARTS meeting. She then persuaded the powers that be that environmentally friendly Tucson has many resale and thrift stores and worth a visit.
Thanks to McDonald's powers of persuasion, between lodging, food and purchases made during a bus tour of some of The Old Pueblo's resale and thrift stores, Tucson got an infusion of many dollars during our sleepy summer.
We dentizons of Tucson take off our hats (resale of course!) to Manager McDonald for a job well done.
Barbara Russek
North side
Where'd everybody go
Funny thing ... Since The Arizona Daily Star began enforcing its one printed letter per person per month rule, there are VERY FEW letters to print. Sunday, June 28, had three letters covering about 1/4 page ... WOW! I'm not going to miss the regulars spewing hatred for our president! Good riddance!
Richard Aufmuth
Foothills
Red light cameras
The LTE of June 28 Honor the Vote may have been a little unfair. It seems to me that City Council is taking prudent steps to do just that. Regarding the red light cameras vote there must be sentiment from somewhere that it be reconsidered; perhaps voters? And if, as the LTE writer opines, the issue is about more than one thing, those in position to formulate any sort of proposal or ballot measure should certainly gather information. Contacting potential vendors to determine costs seems to me a good start, as it is clear to some on City Council and other contributors to this forum, there have already been other costs in terms of traffic crashes, pedestrian injuries, and generally poor driving experience here in Tucson. Might we allow City Council (and probably a few of our fellow residents) to work the whole process from research to ballot proposal to vote to see if this 11-year-old issue is worth full and measured reconsideration?
Michael Shaughnessy
East side
Trump travesty
President Trump has achieved a first, as captured in headlines in the New York Times, “Trump's Moneymaking Run Unrivaled in Presidential History” and “Trump Pulled In at Least $2 Billion After Returning to the White House.” Unapologetic, Trump wallows in wealth while investors in cryptocurrency and stablecoins suffer great losses. Today, he traveled in the new Air Force One, a $400 million gift from Qatar and refitted using taxpayers' money. Trump's Board of Peace, formed to rebuild postwar construction of Gaza, is structured with Trump as Chair for Life and with Jared Kushner on the executive board to ensure wealth gain for him and his family well after his presidency. Surely, his greed and megalomania will crack the numbing drone of his daily embellishments and awaken Americans to his greed. Trump needs to be stopped, and the November elections are the means to stop such a travesty.
Roger Shanley
East side
Legalized prostitution
A recent LTE bemoaned Mendoza advocating for legalized prostitution. Many other countries, including Germany, Austria, Greece, the Netherlands and the state of Nevada, have legal prostitution. She's naive to think that because it's illegal, it doesn't happen. Legalizing would hopefully cut on sex trafficking and crime that occurs now. The day that her LTE was published, there was a story about a woman murdered over prostitution. There's always been women and men willing to trade sex for money, drugs or comfortable lifestyle. Does she really think that Melania is with Trump for his Adonis-like physique, his sparkling wit, his kindness and generosity?
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Joanna Mendoza
I was disappointed the Star published a smear letter-to-the-editor about Joanna Mendoza.
The letter writer didn't want to bring context to Joanna Mendoza supporting the decriminalization of prostitution, not “legalizing prostitution” — a huge legal difference.
Mendoza was trying to point out that some of the trans community are ostracized in employment and that some are forced into prostitution. A recent bill signed by Governor Katie Hobbs decriminalizes charges against prostitutes in sex trafficking situations as the prostitute is statistically a victim. It also allows the judge to vacate and then seal the conviction in certain cases to help re-establish the prostitute into the community. Selina Bliss, a Prescott Republican, helped introduce the bill.
Also recently, SCOTUS reversed 50 years of anti-discrimination law in Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause and singled out the trans community. The trans community finds its criminalization federally legal. Who's next?
Shame on the Star and the writer!
Matt Somers
Midtown
Children targeted
A recent UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories has concluded that Israeli authorities and security forces have deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank. Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted by Israeli security forces. Between 7 October 2023 and 7 October 2025, at least 20,179 children were killed, and 44,143 children were injured by Israeli security forces. Children have experienced severe physical and mental injuries, mass trauma, orphanhood, separation, disability, repeated displacements, starvation, and collapse of education and healthcare. These crimes against children have been committed with American-supplied weapons and support. Subsequent to the October “ceasefire” an additional 265 children have been killed and 400 injured. I urge everyone to read this UN report online and then contact Congress to demand that all military and financial support for Israel be discontinued.
Dennis McCarthy
Northwest side
USA 250 celebration
What's wrong with the Progressives not wanting to celebrate our country's 250 years of surviving and prospering? Our two Senators are telling us they will not participate because the U.S. is in a condition they do not approve of. Hey, aren't we all Americans, and 250 years of efforts to make the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave is something to celebrate.
The thousands of soccer fans coming to the U.S. are raving about our country. Hey Democrats, stop spewing hate for a few days and let's celebrate what we have. It's not perfect, but we all can work together to make the country something we are all proud of. I am a Vietnam vet, and my family is all vets, and we are proud to be Americans. Go U.S. soccer team!!
Douglas Shumway
Sahuarita