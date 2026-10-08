On October 3, the Daily Star announced that it will no longer produce a print edition on major holidays. This is a mistake, and I urge the Daily Star to reverse course. Holidays are when many of us gather with friends and family, bringing generations together for quality time. When the paper is lying around the kitchen table, conversations begin. We connect and point out local and national news, restaurant recommendations, and more. My ten-year-old shares the funniest comics, and I point out Sonoran desert stories. The Daily Star’s decision to produce an online-only paper on holidays pushes us away from the kitchen table and onto individual screens. That is a shame.