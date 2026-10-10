Tucson voters recognized the predatory nature of photo enforcement, red light cameras in particular, and voted overwhelmingly to ban all forms of photo enforcement within the city in 2015. Now more cities are realizing what we knew then, that photo enforcement is more about generating revenue for camera suppliers and cities than it is about safety. Drivers have the right to face their accusers and; therefore, the only valid citations should be those issued by the officer who witnesses the violation and can testify in court. We need police, not cameras.