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Pima Community College offers local students something incredibly valuable—a high-quality education close to home at a fraction of the cost of a university.

Pima College costs about one-fifth of what students pay at Arizona’s public universities. Students learn in smaller classes from qualified, experienced faculty who are there to teach and help them succeed. They get more personal attention while preparing for the jobs our community needs—from healthcare and public safety to education, technology and the skilled trades.

An affordable education here allows students to gain new skills, advance their careers and build their futures in Southern Arizona. They bring those skills back to our workplaces, businesses and communities, strengthening our region from the ground up.

Proposition 430 will help ensure Pima Community College has the facilities and technology students need to succeed. It’s at the end of the ballot, so don’t miss it. Join me in voting YES on Prop 430.

Fausto Hopkins

North side