Prefer us on Google Learn More

We are right to doubt every legislative proposition. Their proponents want us to pass what they knew Governor Hobbs would veto along with their other 151 bad bills this year.

Prop 141 worsens our state’s road maintenance crisis.

Prop 142 embeds racism and injustice in our constitution.

Prop 144 eliminates mail-in ballots and creates obstacles to limit voting.

Prop 316 restricts funds cities need to function, forcing them to cut services and raise property taxes.

Prop 317 labels immigrants terrorists, making churches, food banks and clinics aiding them vulnerable to prosecution.

Prop 318 forces young children and college athletes to prove their gender to play sports.

Prop 319 removes red-light cameras known to slow drivers and reduce fatal crashes by 21%.

Prop 320 constrains public school spending, causing teacher pay cuts, slashing support staff and crippling their ability to function.

Don’t be fooled by the legislature’s deceptive sugarcoated descriptions. Vote NO.

Gretchen Winters

Oro Valley