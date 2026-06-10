I know these are hard economic times, and store shortages affect us all. But there must be a huge store shortage of Blinker Fluid in Tucson, since no one uses their blinkers to signal lane changes, turns, anything. Just turn left across 3 lanes of traffic. I’ve even seen Semi’s do it! Look, we owe it to each other, how hard is it to simply flick the little lever we ALL have next to the steering wheel? Oh, and it is the (unenforced) law. Please, please learn to SIGNAL before changing direction in that 4,000 pound vehicle going 50MPH!