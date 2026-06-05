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It's no surprise to see two consecutive editorials blaming the Democratic mayor and council for the societal ills that plague Tucson. These are typical Republican party campaign points, that only 'hard eyed' Republicans and 'fix it' Sound familiar?

The whole country is upset, and in flux over Trump's War with Iran, high gasoline prices, grocery and health care costs. All of which can be attributed to Trump and the cowardly Republican Congress.

In Arizona, former Governor Duesy and the republican Legislature enacted the 2.5% flat tax - reducing funds for all state assisted programs. They are destroying our once proud pubic education system - to the tune of one billion dollars a year, for the ESA program.

These folks should be honest and tell us where the money will come from for more cops out on the street, solvong the drug and homeless problems. And, what current programs are waste, and which they will cut.

Ted Morrison

Midtown