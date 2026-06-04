Kudos to the Daily Star for the sobering report on the detention of Maria Cristina Tapia Cornejo, the 71-year-old great-grandmother who has spent 10 months at the Eloy Detention Center. Even though she is an undocumented worker, she should be treated with basic human decency and granted humanitarian parole while she fights deportation. Trump claims Immigration and Customs Enforcement is rounding up the “worst of the worst.” I do not believe a dishwasher at the Colt Grill Restaurant falls into that category. Meanwhile the restaurant owners, charged with “smuggling undocumented immigrants,” are free to travel. The cruelty is far beyond all reasonable proportion.