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After years of repairing an aging house, we wanted new when we retired to Marana 20 years ago. Marana had just built a library, all subdivisions had parks, walking paths and good schools; and Oro Valley had a new hospital.

Now the town council wants to destroy this bucolic place with an ICE concentration camp and a huge data center.

Our town does not need 700+ people Trump calls “vermin”, “rapists”, and “murderers” eating our pets? Already 150 facilities across 33 states have seen protests. Do we want the bad publicity of Alligator Alcatraz or Delaney Hall here? Do we want to be identified as MAGA racists and hate mongers?

Do we want the water depletion, heat generation, electricity usage, pollution and noise of a data center just to gain 200 jobs and a town council member might benefit from the land sale?

The only solution is to vote the incumbents out of office in July. Marana is for families not corporate profits!

Dee Maitland

Marana