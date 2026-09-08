Candidate Biggs wants to kill the Arizona income tax and jack up the sales tax, thereby shifting the tax burden from the rich to the not-so-rich. He is selling it as the trickle down theory. Which didn't work in Kansas. didn't work for Reagan, didn't work for "W", and most emphatically hasn't worked for Trump. Isn't doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result the definition of insanity? I'm thinking of voting a straight ticket for the first time in my life. Vote Blue!