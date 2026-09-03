With the election approaching, it is time to make a decision on who should represent this district. I recently heard a commercial from the Mendoza campaign where she wanted to 'set the record straight'. It is a concern when someone is more interested in correcting what she perceives are the stories everyone has heard, in other words, telling a new story to replace the story everyone has heard. Mendoza's qualifications declared in the commercials are relatively limited to being a mother, serving in the Marine Corp, and being anti-Trump. Being anti-Trump is not a solution to anything, but the single minded attitude shows that a person is not capable of identifying what is good versus bad in the programs implemented in government. While it is likely that being a mother and a Marine provides training, but does that training relate to solving problems on national level. Everyone has problems and solutions can come from both sides, so someone with an open mind will find the best solutions.