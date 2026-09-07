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Representative Juan Ciscomani’s re-election ads say he works for Pima County. His record says otherwise.

Ciscomani’s support for Trump-backed legislation undercuts that claim. The so-called Big Beautiful Bill has cost more than 77,000 Pima County residents their SNAP benefits and will subject an estimated 25,000 to 35,000 residents ages 18 to 64 to Medicaid work requirements beginning in December. For many older adults finding work is not simple.

The bill also favors the wealthiest Americans through tax cuts. Forbes lists 16 billionaires in Arizona, all in Maricopa County and none in Pima County. Yet local residents are losing essential benefits while people outside our community gain favorable treatment.

His ads also tout the Stop Insider Trading Act, but that bill does not place the same limits on the executive branch, including the Oval Office. That omission matters.

The question remains: who does Juan Ciscomani really work for? The answer does not appear to be us.

Betsy Wexler

Oro Valley