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Not only did the White House decimate two Utah National Monuments last month, but now Senator Mike Lee is attempting to speed up the destruction of Bears Ears even further. Clearly, this Administration is coming after National Monuments—and Arizona could be next.

Last year it was reported that they wanted to downsize six specific national monuments, including two of Arizona’s own: Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon and Ironwood Forest, right outside Tucson. Having lived much of my life in Arizona and the Grand Canyon, including as its superintendent, I know firsthand the value Arizona’s public lands bring.

Arizona’s monuments are crucial for wildlife, for tribal nations, and for our economy, and Arizonans know it. An overwhelming 93% believe monument designations should remain in place. The Grand Canyon itself began as a monument—even before Arizona was made a state—and this Administration has neither the legal standing nor the public support to gut these hallowed lands.

Rob Arnberger

Northwest side